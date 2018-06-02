‘Legal heir of temple founder can become a trustee’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HC has held that a hereditary trustee of a temple has no right, except to being appointed as a trustee to the board of trustees when constituted, subject to being qualified under the provisions of the state Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987).

There is no bar on any legal heir of the founder or member of the family of the founder of any institution existing prior to the Act coming into force, to make a claim of entitlement to the Act as one of the trustees of the institution, the court has said. Justice B Siva Sankara Rao was dismissing a petition filed by Shashikala challenging an order of the state Endowments Tribunal.

In 2012, Babita Sharma approached the tribunal with a plea that she be declared as ‘family member of the founder’ of Sri Bhagya Laxmi temple near Charminar,as the temple was built by her father.