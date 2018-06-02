Pakistani national arrested in Hyderabad for illegal stay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Pakistan national, who illegally entered the country from Nepal and was staying in Hyderabad since 2011, was arrested on Friday. Interestingly, his illegal stay in the city came to light after his wife lodged a complaint that he had sold her and her daughter’s obscene videos which were uploaded on porn websites.

According to cyber crime officials, the 41-year-old Mohammed Usman Ikram alias Abbas also managed to obtain an Indian passport using fake documents.

Usman Ikram, native of Mianwali in Punjab, Pakistan, married the woman when he was working in Dubai, police said. Later she came to know that he is not an Indian as claimed but Pakistani.

After she came back to India, Usman too came to India saying he is on a visit visa for six months, but later she came to know that he came to India illegally via Nepal.

She alleged that Usman Ikram had secretly videographed obscene photographs and videos of her daughter and sold the clipping to some person, which went viral in the internet.

The Pakistani threatened that he will expose her daughters nude photos to public and tried to blackmail her for money, the woman said in her complaint.

Detective department DCP Avinash Mohanty said “On enquiry, it was found that Usman Ikram is from Punjab state of Pakistan. He entered Nepal from Pakistan by air route, from where he illegally crossed the border by road and arrived in Delhi and then to Hyderabad.

After arriving in India, he had created fake residential documents and education degrees through various agents and had been doing sundry jobs.”

“The accused also got an Indian passport using fake documents. He came to India in 2011 and was living illegally. His antecedents and activities are being verified,” he said.