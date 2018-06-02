Staff-crunched Raj Bhavan Government School turning away admissions

Sadaf Aman By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Raj Bhavan Government School that boasts of having several facilities like digital classrooms, good infrastructure and safe drinking water — facilities that are not available in government schools — is now reeling under shortage of staff. Already overworked teachers and the staff are now having to deal with angry parents too who want admission in the school but are being turned away due to space and workforce constraints. The school which has classes from I to X, has 18 regular teachers for 1,100 students. Until last year, regular teachers were aided by Vidya Volunteers(VV) — 10 in primary and five in high school. This year, however, the school has not been allotted any VV.

Unlike last year, when 450 new admissions were made in primary school, this year the school has given only 120 admissions for class I. In high school, on the other hand no new admission were taken. In 2017, 750 new students were admitted. Only last year the school got a new building after the governor took personal interest in getting the school up and running. Manju Latha, the headmaster of primary school told Express that for each class there are two sections with 60 students in each. The teacher-pupil ratio is a gaping 1:60.

A teacher who did not wish to be named said that since the teaching quality and the facilities offered in the school were better than any other in the city, parents want their children admitted here.

LRM govt school to get new lease of life

Hyderabad: 89-year-old Lakshmi Ramalingam Mudaliar Government School and Intermediate college in Bolarum where Mahatma Gandhi was housed in 1942 for a day when he had visited Hyderabad as part of Quit India movement, gets a fresh lease of life after deputy CM and education minister Kadiam Srihari sanctioned `3 crore towards construction of a new building in the same campus in order to do away with the dilapidated structures.

He also promised to upgrade the school to the status of a government degree college. SCB received an order on Friday and CEO SVR Chandrasekhar has immediately responded by forwarding a proposal to state government. TNIE had reported about the issue earlier in March 2018.