Home Cities Hyderabad

Bank official arrested for amassing assets worth Rs 11.46 cr

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against a field officer working at Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank for possessing disproportionate assets worth `11.46 crore on Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case against a field officer working at Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank for possessing disproportionate assets worth `11.46 crore on Saturday.

The accused bagged the money during his tenure at Isnapur branch in Sangareddy, said CBI.
Peddasetty Durga Prasad, during his tenure as Field Officer at the APGVB, created fake housing loan accounts in the names of existing borrowers without their knowledge and subsequently transferred the money to his personal account opened with two private banks.

Based on information, CBI has registered a case against the accused officer. By December 31, 2015, he only had `33,000 in his bank account, which grew to `44.12 lakh in the form of mutual funds and stock markets at various banks by 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 