Home Cities Hyderabad

Lecturer among 3 held for helping Pakistani man secure passport illegally

Ikram, according to police, obtained passport after submitting Aadhaar card and fake educational certificates. 

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probing further into ways and means by which Pakistani national Mohammed Usman Ikram procured Indian passport and managed to stay in the city for 7 years until his wife lodged a complaint against him for domestic violence, police have arrested three more persons including a lecturer from Karimnagar on Saturday.

Maqsood Ahmed, (46), a lecturer at Trinity college in Karimnagar along with Syed Badaruzzama Kirmani (52) and Mohammed Khaja Nizam (35), both residents of the city,  were arrested for helping Ikram procure a passport illegally in 2012.

Ikram, according to police, obtained passport after submitting Aadhaar card and fake educational certificates.  Hyderabad cyber crime police found out that the fake educational certificates were issued to him by Maqsood Ahmed and others.

It was also  found that the accused have been creating fake and forged educational certificates of various universities by collecting handsome amounts. So far, they are learnt to have sold about 4,000 fake certificates and police are probing to collect details of the beneficiaries.

“Maqsood has been doing the fraud for the last six years. Many copies of educational and other certificates, a diary with the list of universities and the amounts charged for different degrees were seized,”  detective department DCP Avinash Mohanty said. The trio also provided Ikram fake educational certificates and Aadhaar card.

Further investigation is on to find out if more people are involved. It may be recalled that Usman Ikram was arrested on Friday following a complaint from his wife that he was threatening to upload obscene videos of hers and their daughter on social media. Ikram had entered the country from Nepal and arrived in the city in 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistani national

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 