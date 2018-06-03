Lecturer among 3 held for helping Pakistani man secure passport illegally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probing further into ways and means by which Pakistani national Mohammed Usman Ikram procured Indian passport and managed to stay in the city for 7 years until his wife lodged a complaint against him for domestic violence, police have arrested three more persons including a lecturer from Karimnagar on Saturday.

Maqsood Ahmed, (46), a lecturer at Trinity college in Karimnagar along with Syed Badaruzzama Kirmani (52) and Mohammed Khaja Nizam (35), both residents of the city, were arrested for helping Ikram procure a passport illegally in 2012.

Ikram, according to police, obtained passport after submitting Aadhaar card and fake educational certificates. Hyderabad cyber crime police found out that the fake educational certificates were issued to him by Maqsood Ahmed and others.

It was also found that the accused have been creating fake and forged educational certificates of various universities by collecting handsome amounts. So far, they are learnt to have sold about 4,000 fake certificates and police are probing to collect details of the beneficiaries.

“Maqsood has been doing the fraud for the last six years. Many copies of educational and other certificates, a diary with the list of universities and the amounts charged for different degrees were seized,” detective department DCP Avinash Mohanty said. The trio also provided Ikram fake educational certificates and Aadhaar card.

Further investigation is on to find out if more people are involved. It may be recalled that Usman Ikram was arrested on Friday following a complaint from his wife that he was threatening to upload obscene videos of hers and their daughter on social media. Ikram had entered the country from Nepal and arrived in the city in 2011.