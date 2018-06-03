Home Cities Hyderabad

NIN scientist held for sexually harassing student

Osmania University police on Saturday arrested K Bhaskara Chary, a scientist at the   National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on charges of sexual harassment.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University police on Saturday arrested K Bhaskara Chary, a scientist at the   National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on charges of sexual harassment. The scientist was, a few weeks ago, accused of outraging the modesty of a woman student, who belongs to scheduled caste.

The student hailing from Odisha on May 18, lodged a complaint with Osmania University police alleging that  Bhaskara Chary (58) has been sending obscene messages from his mobile to her on WhatsApp.
The complainant, a second year MSc (Nutrition) student, initially informed the institute’s Director, who ordered an inquiry into the allegations by a four-member committee.

The student reportedly asked Bhaskara Chary not to trouble her with obscene messages and posts, but after finding no change, she lodged a police complaint. A case has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 