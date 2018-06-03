NIN scientist held for sexually harassing student

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University police on Saturday arrested K Bhaskara Chary, a scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on charges of sexual harassment. The scientist was, a few weeks ago, accused of outraging the modesty of a woman student, who belongs to scheduled caste.

The student hailing from Odisha on May 18, lodged a complaint with Osmania University police alleging that Bhaskara Chary (58) has been sending obscene messages from his mobile to her on WhatsApp.

The complainant, a second year MSc (Nutrition) student, initially informed the institute’s Director, who ordered an inquiry into the allegations by a four-member committee.

The student reportedly asked Bhaskara Chary not to trouble her with obscene messages and posts, but after finding no change, she lodged a police complaint. A case has been registered.