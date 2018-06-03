Home Cities Hyderabad

SCB water pump houses turn anti-social dens by night

In the absence of night guards, water pump houses in the Secunderabad Cantonment area are becoming hubs of anti-social elements. From theft of water to consumption of liquor and revelry these activiti

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the absence of night guards, water pump houses in the Secunderabad Cantonment area are becoming hubs of anti-social elements. From theft of water to consumption of liquor and revelry these activities are becoming a commonplace at all eight of SCB’s pump houses. Ever since a man had fallen into one of the water sumps about six months ago, there has been a demand for installation of CCTV cameras.

The SCB’s water and sanitation department has a strength of 36 permanent employees and 38 outsourced employees. But its has not deployed guards at the pump houses. From these eight pump houses, the Cantonment Board supplies about 65 lakh gallons of water a day to the 4 lakh residents under its jurisdiction. Among the eight, the pump houses at Picket, Marredpally, Lothkunta and Karkhana are in a very sorry state.

While water is collected in these huge sumps throughout the night, it is released for residents in the day time. “The ground storage sumps are open all the time and, at night, anti-social elements choose the place for drinking. Residents have lodged several complaints with the SCB but nothing has been done to stem the rot,” said B Anitha, board member. According to her, the SCB needs to focus on distribution of water as even after having adequate water available, residents are unable to get water on alternate days as promised. The elected ward members raised the matter at the recent quarterly general body meeting, following which Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy assured to instal cameras at all the pump houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 