Home Cities Hyderabad

SBI asked to compensate woman whose car was seized in full public view

Esther, a government employee, bought a hatchback for Rs 4.2 lakh on May 25, 2013, with a loan from the bank.

Published: 25th June 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

The logo of State Bank of India (SBI). (File photo | Reuters)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: That feeling you get when you accomplish certain milestones in life is irreplaceable. One such is when you buy your first car with your hard-earned salary.  But if such a prized possession is forcefully taken away by a bank on grounds of non-payment of monthly instalments, it can be both painful and humiliating.

That’s exactly what happened to M Esther (name changed). She dragged State Bank of India’s Retail Assets Clearing Centre to the district consumer forum, alleging that her car had been forcefully taken away without a notice being issued to her. She was awarded a compensation of Rs 50,000 by the forum which observed that the bank should have issued a notice first.

Esther, a government employee, bought a hatchback for Rs 4.2 lakh on May 25, 2013, with a loan from the bank. She agreed to pay Rs 7,200 as EMI for 84 months and informed the bankers that the EMIs would be paid as and when the government cleared her bills.

In 2014, she had a health complication due to which she could not attend to work and did not pay EMIs. On February 6, 2015, according to Esther, the bank’s recovery agents forcefully took her car, in full public view, and made her sign documents for seizure. Her repeated attempts to pay instalments and halt the auction process came to nought as the recovery agents did not heed her request, her complaint read.

On the other hand, the bank held that it had never been informed by the borrower about non-payment of instalments for any reason. It claimed that it was not aware that the complainant was sick and issued a paper advertisement before putting up the car for auction.

The forum held that it was improper for the recovery agents to take the vehicle away without informing the car owner. The forum said and ordered the bank to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000.

The order said-
Though the opposite party is entitled to seize the car, issuance of a notice to the borrower was required. Moreover, seizure should be done in accordance with law and that procedure was not followed in the present case

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp