HYDERABAD: The family of a 37-year-old Hyderabad woman Mohammadi Begum, who was allegedly being harassed and kept under several restrictions by her husband in Pakistan, finally returned on Wednesday.

When the parents and brother of Mohammadi finally saw her safe in front of them at Hyderabad Airport, there was a flood of tears at both the ends. Speaking to Express, Mohammadi’s father Md Akber said, “Finally there is eid in my house since my daughter has returned.” On her last visit to her parents in 2012, 16 years after her marriage, Mohammadi had kept the truth buried about her troubled marriage from her parents. On her return to Pakistan, when the torture from her husband intensified, she finally opened up about her pain.

Mohammadi was married to Mohammed Younis, a sheikh from Islamabad in 1996. For the first 14 years, the couple stayed in Muscat, where they had four children.

After that, they moved to Islamabad. Her husband and in-laws had put too many restrictions on her and Younis also used to ill-treat her and beat her up all these years. “This has been possible only because of Amjedullah Khan who took this matter till Sushma Swaraj,” said the family.