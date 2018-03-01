A vendor displays garlands of traditional sweets made of sugar, coconuts and dates which are consumed during Holi in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Vinay madapu

HYDERABAD: Holi is here, and many people are looking forward to celebrate the festival with colours and bhang. However, unlike previous years, wholesale vendors selling colour powders are unhappy this time about the drop in profit margin compared to last year.

“Our profit margins have come down by at least 25 paise for every rupee of item sold,” says trader Sardar Ravi Singh. He squarely blamed it on the “festive spirit” being on a decline in the last few years and on demonetisation and GST introduced by the Centre.

“Are these colours original?” and “Do these colours have chemicals?” are the two frequently asked questions by customers, say traders at Begum Bazar.

“Now, consumers are more aware of chemicals being mixed in colours,” says Sardar Ravi Singh. He tells his customers that his products are all ‘chemical-free’. Few other traders, however, claim that many retailers are selling the same products at much higher rates by claiming they are ‘herbal’ colours.

Wholesale trader G Anand explains ways in which you can distinguish both. “Chemical colours are fine in texture and flies when flung in the air. Natural ones, meanwhile, form lumps.”

However, the police department has issued a stern warning against throwing of colour or coloured water on persons or vehicles in public places. In a public statement, City Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao cautioned revellers to not “annoy people in by smearing colour.”

Bhang-ra in the dark

“What is Holi without thandai?” ask revellers. The traditional drink made with bhang — an edible form of cannabis — continues to be in high demand. While Begum Bazar has always been famous for bhang during the Holi season, this year the sale is happening under wraps. It’s sold in small quantities and priced between `100 and `200.

“Police do not want us to sell bhang in actual form; we have been asked to sell it only as thandai,” says a woman shopkeeper. To evade CCTV surveillance while selling the substance, she and her son have set up their shops at two different locations.

Extended weekend; no booze

IT’s a long weekend for the city as most schools, colleges and offices are shut for the next two days. City police have asked wine shops, bars and toddy shops within the city limits to shut shop from 6 pm on Wednesday till 6 am on Friday. However, bars in star hotels and registered clubs have been exempted.

Traffic restrictions

Hyderabad Traffic police has issued orders imposing traffic restrictions on Holi and the Sikh community will take out a procession from the Gurudwara Gowliguda to the Gurudwara Kishanbagh on March 2 at 3 pm. The traffic restrictions would be imposed from Gurudwara Gowliguda.