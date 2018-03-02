HYDERABAD:A 76 year-old person, who allegedly impregnated a minor girl, was arrested by the Habeebnagar police on Thursday here.The accused is Abdul Waheb of Alapur in Habeebnagar while the victim is a 13-year-old girl who resides in the neighbourhood of the accused.

Habeebnagar police inspector Madhukar Swamy said Abdul Waheb used to stay in Dubai. After spending time working as electrical supervisor for 15 years in Dubai, he returned to the city. Abdul Waheb lured the minor girl offering her snacks and chocolates and assaulted her sexually when she was alone at her residence. The victim’s mother works as a maid while her father is working in Dubai.

“The girl complained of stomach pain a month ago and her mother consulted a few doctors, but they could not detect that the minor was pregnant. A few days ago, the victim suffered stomach pain and was unable to walk. Immediately, the mother shifted her to a hospital where doctors declared that the girl was seven-months pregnant,” the inspector said. The woman alerted her husband who is in Dubai about the incident following which the father came to the city. Based on a complaint by the victim’s parents, police booked cases under POCSO and IPC sections, and during investigation found that Waheb was responsible for the pregnancy of the girl.