HYDERABAD: After an intense E Week campaign covering 45 cities, 5,000 events and 8,00,000 participants, the 10th Edition of Wadhwani Foundation’s ‘NEN E Week 2018’ on Thursday culminated into a mega finale and awards ceremony at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi.

The gathering of 1000 odd participants at the ceremony comprised of students, faculty, mentors, E-Cell members, E-Leaders, other representatives of the entrepreneurial community, and the media. Among the winners were those from Vasavi College of Engineering and Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology from the city. The NEN E-Leader of the Year Award went to Abdul Aziz Talib, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad.

The theme of E-Week 2018 was “Live your Entrepreneurial Dream >> Break Barriers. Create Wealth. Change India”, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit to never give up, go after dreams and nothing swaying the focus to change the world for the better, and challenging aspiring entrepreneurs to look within and without, dig deep into the wells of creativity, put on the hats of reason to solve country’s problem that seems insurmountable and in turn give themselves the opportunity to create wealth and become job creators. E Week 2018, therefore, calls on all dreamers, doers, innovators and entrepreneurs to live their entrepreneurial dream today.

The event was marked by two keynotes and panel discussions. The E Week consists of activities like competitions, expositions, educational movie screenings, and leadership and motivation talks with successful entrepreneurs, panel discussions, business plan and skill-building workshops, business and tech bazaars, awareness campaigns and much more.

Dr Ajay Kela, President and CEO, Wadhwani Foundation said, “With over a million-youth entering the workforce every month, India needs thousands of our brigest youth to become job creators rather than job seekers. We need bold entrepreneurs now more than ever. It isn’t enough to start just another venture but to widen the reach of our ambition and try to solve tough problems and scale companies. E week 2018 has successfully instilled this sentiment. We are elated with the overwhelming response and participation witnessed throughout the journey of this event”.