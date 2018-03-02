HYDERABAD:The Prohibition and Excise Department has been keeping a strict vigil on people selling banned substances and narcotics, and have caught a man who was planning to mix marijuana in kulfi. Three kilograms of wet ganja, four kg of powdered ganja and 3.5 kg of dry ganja was seized from SB Shivlal Singh (46) from Dhoolpet, said assistant Excise inspector N Anji Reddy.

He said the accused was planning to prepare ganja kulfi. The sweet is prepared by boiling milk at high temperatures. The accused was planning to add ganja to the mix. The officials caught the accused while he was making the sweet.

Two youngsters — Rohan and Santosh — who are suspected of having supplied the drugs to Shivlal Singh are absconding. “After our department cracked down on production and sale of Gudumba in Dhoolpet, some of them who relied on the business started to sell ganja,” said one official.