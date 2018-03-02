HYDERABAD: In an effort to address the obstacles faced by adolescent girls through menstruation which desist them to chase their dreams, sanitary napking brand Stay free is encouraging the young girls to follow their dreams by being unstoppable despite period’s through a campaign ‘Dreams of Progress’ by PV Sindhu, ambassador of the campaign. The event was held at her alma mater Auxilium high school, Secunderabad, on Wednesday.

In a hope to change the mindset of the girls that periods don’t them down and increase the girls rate to achieve their dreams and support them to come forward, the shuttler told the students about the values she learned from her school by unfolding her journey that how she started working on her dreams from the age of 14 and inspired the girls with her personal story and experience to overcome challenges and achieve what they dream for and also stated that menstruation is normal and it wasn’t a hindrance to her success and should not be for others as well by thanking the principal and the teachers for supporting and understanding her in every point of time .

During periods, girls are apprehensive to go out all to do the task on hand as they are apprehensive that their protection may let her down anytime by resonating with dreams of progress Sindhu encouraged girls to come forward, work hard and make their dreams a reality.

The hopes, aspiration and dreams of young girls shouldn’t be unnoticed as stay free we believe in each young girls right to dream, right to move forward towards those dreams uninterrupted, least of all something like periods, stay free enables to live your life even on those days as per your normal routine, stated Dimple Sidhar, Vice President — Marketing, Consumer Products Division, at Johnson & Johnson India.

The campaign Dreams of progress inspire young girls to promote their dreams even during on periods and not get bogged down by it.