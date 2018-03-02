HYDERABAD:An autorickshaw driver allegedly killed his wife when she was sleeping and ran away leaving behind his children at home in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday.

Police have launched a hunt for absconding Bunya Sandeep. Sandeep married Rani around seven years ago. The couple have two children — a girl (6) and a boy (4). Rani quit her job recently and was staying at home to take care of her children.

For the last couple of months, the husband and wife had been regularly having fights over some issues. On Wednesday night, after the children had gone to sleep, they had a heated argument, which was followed by a fight. It is suspected Sandeep hit Rani’s head and then smothered her to death with a pillow. He then fled the home, leaving behind his sleeping children.