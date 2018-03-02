HYDERABAD:Jewellery shop owners next to Charminar shut their stores on Thursday and protested against street vendors, who they claimed were blocking access to their shops and causing them a loss in business. “The GHMC, police and local leaders have brought hawkers pushed out of other areas and placed them in front of our showrooms,” they alleged. The Corporation refuted this claim.

“We have spent a lot of money to promote and decorate our shops. We have fixed expenses and salaries to pay. The livelihood of over 500 people are dependent on sales at our jewellery stores. These street vendors block roads and add to traffic chaos. As a result, the number of people coming here has declined as there is no parking facility. Women, who are our main customers, have stopped coming,” said Ajay Kumar, member of Jewellers and Sarafa association.

Jewellery shop owners in Charminar area stage a protest against street hawkers who take up space in front of their shops, in Hyderabad on Thursday | vinay madapu

The association members alleged that an MIM corporator was responsible for allowing the hawkers operate in front of their shops. Sohail Quadri, the leader in question, denied this charge. “I was with the traffic police and went there to access the situation. I did not have any conversation with the jewellers. We are trying to find an alternate location for the street vendors. They are poor people and will be here only temporarily,” he said.

GHMC south zone commissioner Srinivas Reddy said, “What they are saying is not true. There is civil work going on around Charminar and hence space for hawkers are limited which is why they have set shop before the jewellery shops. These street hawkers are illegal and have no permission to set stall and create traffic blocks. We will be convening a meeting soon where we will find alternate arrangements for them.”