HYDERABAD:The Executive Council (EC) of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to frame guidelines on usage of social media by the university’s community in its meeting held on February 21.

This comes following a decision of the EC to reduce the quantum of punishment given to a PhD student and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader Kaluram Palsaniya, who had abused a faculty of the university, Prof K Laxminarayana, on Facebook in which he had questioned the professor’s credentials by accusing him of blackmailing and expressed anger over the professor asking a question on saffronisation in a test paper.

As per the Minutes of Meeting of the EC, it was decided to waive off financial penalty of `30,000 levied on Palsaniya for his social media post. The university had initially suspended him from the campus, including hostels, for two semesters. However, it had later reduced the suspension from the campus to 12 weeks and from the hostel to two months.

The EC had also resolved to constitute an academic committee of experts based on the suggestions of the Proctorial Board, to look into the test paper, in which the question on saffronisation appeared.The EC meeting has also decided to completely bar student organisations from the venue of admissions and also from the office of the Controller of Examination (CoE), until admissions are over. This decision will help in smooth conduct of admissions, it said adding that only the help desks set up by the CoE will be permitted to help new candidates. It was also decided to set up a Grievance Redressal Committee to look into grievances of new candidates.

Six names shortlisted for post of UoH Chancellor

Hyderabad: As the term of the present Chancellor of University of Hyderabad, Dr C Rangarajan, is coming to an end on April 5, the Executive Council (EC) in its meeting held last month, has proposed a panel of six names for consideration of the Visitor of university, President Ram Nath Kovind, for the post of Chancellor. The six names suggested by the EC are former secretary of the ministry of home affairs K Padmanabhaiah, who is now the chairman of the Administrative staff College of India (ASCI)-Hyderabad, former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, former Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice L Narasimha Reddy, IISc Bangalore Professor Raghavendra Gadagkar, Bhartanatyam dancer Dr Padma Subrahmanyam and former RBI governor Duvvuri Subba Rao, well known for his theory of trinity of price stability and sovereign debt sustainability.