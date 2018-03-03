HYDERABAD:Special court for ACB cases convicted an accused in cheating case and sentenced to two years imprisonment. The convicted accused is K Pulla Reddy, Deputy Statistical officer, now retired from Service. The CID officials registered cases on Pulla Reddy for indulging in forgery, misappropriation of government funds in National Service Scheme Cell, Higher Education Department, Secretariat. In another case, court convicted accused Sarvesh Nigam to undergo three years imprisonment for sending abusive mails to the victims.