SANGAREDDY: As many as five people died in a road accident near IIT Hyderabad on NH 65, ten kilometres from the district headquarters Sangareddy, on Friday. The deceased have been identified as N Nagaraju, B Nagender, Y Venkateshar Reddy, T Venkatram Reddy, and B Mahesh. All the deceased, only sons of their parents, were reportedly drunk. They were returning to Sangareddy after attending ‘Holi Pichkari’ held at Rudraram village on the eve of Holi.

Sangareddy DSP M Srinivas said B Mahesh, owner of Kethaki digitals in Sangareddy, along with his two workers and two friends left for Rudraram in Patancheru on Friday. They were on their way back to Sangareddy in the afternoon when the accident occurred. As the vehicle reached IIT Hyderabad, the driver lost control and crossed the divider ramming into an RTC bus coming from opposite side. Such was the impact of the accident that it became difficult to identify the bodies.