HYDERABAD: Should tech professionals wait to get laid off? The question seems to be gaining steam as several severance packages associated with a layoff exercise is being considered as a bonus when compared to resignation. There are no such benefits accorded to an employee voluntarily relieving themselves from the company.

With several companies set to start their annual performance appraisal mechanisms, mid-level techies who are considered to be the vulnerable targets to be shown the door, are expected to hang on until being fired.

There is always justice available and techies are also increasingly making themselves aware of their rights, say IT welfare organisations. “Until one has all right proofs of e-mail’s escalated against the HR managers to the heads that the latter are forcing, harassing, or putting pressure to resign, it is good to be terminated,” said Elavarasan Raja, Secretary of Forum for IT Employees, a union to safeguard rights of IT employees.

“An employee should also be considerate about losing credibility if they do not have enough proof. But, based on the IPR, loans, and health status, the company has to pay the compensation,” Raja added.

It may be noted that as per the Labour Law, the companies can lay-off its workforce provided they approach the labour department about their losses and initiate this after its consent.

“Globally, in case of a layoff, severance package includes 15-day of basic pay of each year multiplied by the total number of service rendered along with the basic pay of the notice period served is given,” said an HR manager of a homegrown MNC which recently laid-off several of its employees.

Though the practice is not thoroughly followed in India, it helps to hold an argument when the techies take to the labour department, he added.Meanwhile, another IT welfare organisation observed that the trend is followed in the US which might not give many dividends when translated to the Indian job market set-up.