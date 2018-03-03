HYDERABAD: A private company employee hailing from AP and working here was allegedly killed by his wife and her paramour. Police apprehended the woman who tried to portray her husband’s murder as a natural death due to cardiac arrest, and also apprehended her paramour, who was a former colleague of the deceased.

Peddinti Jagadeeshwar (33), an employee of Sri Savitri Solar Company at Balanagar, was living with his wife P Tulasi (24) and two sons in Panchasheela Colony in Balanagar. Jagadeeshwar and Tulasi got married in 2012 and moved to the city from Vizianagaram. While working in the company, Jagadeeshwar became friends with C Veera Babu (26) of Suryapet who used to visit the former’s house frequently.

For the last two years, Veera Babu and Tulasi have been maintaining an illicit relationship, of which Jagadeshwar got to know and asked his wife and Veera Babu to put a stop to it.

But the woman and her paramour, instead of heeding the warning, killed him in order to remove the hurdle in their illicit relationship. Balanagar ACP T Govardhan said on Friday that Jagadeeshwar, on coming to know about his wife’s illicit relationship, warned her and also Veera Babu. He challenged Babu that he would catch them red-handed and then put an end to their illicit relationship. To get rid of him, Tulasi and her paramour hatched a plan to kill Jagadeeshwar.

On February 24, Jagadeeshwar went home from work for lunch. Veera Babu followed him and picked a fight with him as soon as he entered the house. While the two men were fighting, Tulasi bolted the main door of the house and tried to strangulate her husband with her dupatta while Babu held his legs, said the ACP.

“After killing Jagadeeshwar, Veera Babu went back for work and went absconding in the night. Meanwhile, Tulasi tried to portray that her husband died of cardiac arrest. However, the younger brother of the deceased found some marks on Jagadeeshwar’s neck and complained to police,” said Govardhan.