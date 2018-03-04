HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau officials have registered a fresh case against suspended HMDA planning director K Purushotham Reddy and his brother-in-law B Srinivas Reddy for abusing official powers and obtaining pecuniary advantage to the tune of Rs 1.13 crore in the form of an apartment in Kondapur.

The officials said they had received a complaint from the vice president of business operations for Prestige Estates Projections Limited in Banjara Hills. The complaint alleged that Purushotham Reddy, as the director of HMDA, made a phone call to the complainant in August 2016 and demanded an apartment of 3,031 square feet plinth area at Rs 1500 per square foot.

The complainant informed that they were selling their flats at Rs 5,850 per square foot and an extraRs 20 per square foot for those beyond the third floor. The complainant further alleged that he was constrained to comply with the request as denial would have affected their requests for future permissions.

Hence, he claimed to have sold the flat at a negotiated rate of Rs 2,091 per square foot. Purushotham Reddy then allegedly sent his brother-in-law to seal the agreement.

Crunching the numbers, while the flat was worth around Rs 2.02 crore, it was allegedly sold to the then HMDA director at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore. The company claimed it caused them revenue loss. “ACB officials who conducted a preliminary investigation found the details mentioned in the complaint were genuine,” said officials.

The agency has registered cases under section provisions of prevention of corruption Act 1988 on Purushotham Reddy and his brother-in-law Srinivas Reddy for abusing official position.

Meanwhile, the ACB officials also requested public to come forward and lodge any complaints they might have against Purushotham Reddy and his family members. People can reach ACB at their toll-free number 164.