HYDERABAD: In the ongoing investigation into the murder of a pregnant woman from Uttar Pradesh near Kondapur in the city, the Cyberabad police recovered photographs and Aadhaar card of the victim Pinki alias Bingi (26) based on the confessions of the arrested accused, who was reportedly in a relation with the deceased.

Vikas Kashyap alias Bikas, along with his lover Mamatha Jha who hatched a plan of his kill Pinki, was taken into custody by the Gachibowli police of Cyberabad police commissionerate. Based on his confessions, the police recovered two photographs of deceased Pinki and her Aadhaar card on Saturday. The belongings of Pinki were partially destroyed and thrown away by Vikas in order to erase the evidence. After strenuous efforts, her torn photographs have been recovered based on Vikas’s confession.

“Teams had been to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar to collect her photographs but in vain. Her face was seen only after the pictures were recovered. Meanwhile, Pinki’s parents claimed to be guardians of Jatin, son of deceased Pinki. A DNA profiling was done to establish their blood relation,” said the Cyberabad police. It may be recalled that Pinki, an eight-month pregnant woman, was killed by her Vikas and his lover Mamatha Jha and two others and her body was chopped and abandoned near Botanical Garden in Kondapur on January 28, 2018.

6 arrested for conducting illegal blasts

Hyderabad: Cyberabad special operations team sleuths on Saturday apprehended six persons for conducting blasts at a construction site in Shamshabad area using explosives. The police seized 183 detonators, 38 gelatin sticks, 5 kg Ammonia and other material used for blasting. According to Cyberabad police, illegal basting was being conducted at ‘Unleash your imagination’ venture at Satamrai, owned by its managing directors Mothilal Jain and Pramod Jain. Meanwhile, Mothilal, Pramod, site in-charge Yoganand and Tirupathi are still absconding.

33 persons jailed for using phones while driving

A local court imprisoned 33 persons for using cell phones while driving and nine others for allowing minors to drive vehicles, here on Saturday. The traffic police filed 665 charge sheets on the drunken drivers between February 26 and March 2 and produced them before the Erramanzil court. The Court s cancelled the licenses of 79 persons permanently. Meanwhile, the Banjara Hills traffic police registered 99 cases on drunken drivers in Jubilee Hills on Friday night.

Techie’s house looted, gold worth Rs 3L missing

A techie’s house in KPHB Colony was reportedly looted by unidentified persons when the family was away. He lodged a complaint with the KPHB police on Saturday that a property including gold worth `3 lakh was looted. “The burglars have made way with around 114 gm of gold ornaments and LED television from the house. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 457 and 380 of IPC. CCTV footage is being analysed and the probe is on,” said inspector Kushalkar.