HYDERABAD: The city has become safe and secure, assured state police chief Mahendar Reddy, while addressing a gathering of realtors, investors, domain specialists, and buyers during valedictory session of the three-day property show in the city on Sunday.

The show, hosted by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India’s (CREDAI), witnessed over 50,000 visitors exploring the best properties on offer.

“Hyderabad has become safe and secure city due to our focused efforts. In the past four years, the crime rate has come down significantly. It is very heartening to see women feeling safe in the city and able to carry on the activities on daily basis,” Reddy said while addressing the gathering.

The CREDAI property show reflected on the rising stature and brand of Hyderabad. The show displayed over 15,000 projects including integrated townships, apartment complexes, gated communities, villas, green buildings along with financial institutions and suppliers.