HYDERABAD: Mere physical presence of a person at the place of offence is not sufficient to array him or her as an accused. Only if such presence reveals the role of the said person in the commission of the offence, should he/she be shown as an accused. While dealing with such cases the courts will take into consideration the facts and circumstances of the offence.

In one such a case before Hyderabad High Court, petitioners who were named as accused number three and four have challenged the order of trial court under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 wherein and whereby petition filed by the prosecution under Section 19 CrPC (power to proceed against other persons appearing to be guilty of offence) was allowed.

The counsel appearing for petitioners-accused strenuously submitted that the petition filed by the prosecution do not disclose the basic ingredients of Section 3(1)(x) of the SC and ST Act and 324 IPC against the petitioners. He further submitted that the trial court allowed the petition without recording prima facie finding with regard to the offences alleged to have been committed by the petitioners. The trial court misconstrued the scope of Section 319 CrPC and allowed the petition in a routine manner, the counsel pointed out. On the other hand, the state public prosecutor submitted that the testimony of the de facto complainant prima facie reveals the role played by the petitioners-accused. The trial court considered the scope of Section 319 CrPC in right perspective and allowed the petition, he added.

After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record which included various court judgments,

Justice T Sunil Chowdary said that the Supreme Court in Sarbjit Singh vs State of Punjab case in 2009 had held that an order under Section 319 of Criminal Procedure Code should not be passed only because the first information or one of the witnesses seeks to implicate other person(s). Sufficient and cogent reasons are required to be assigned by the court so as to satisfy the ingredients of the provisions. Merely uttered but not proven would not serve the purpose. Such an evidence must be convincing one at least for the purpose of exercise of the extraordinary jurisdiction. In the present case, the de facto complainant was in a drunken condition at the time of the incident and his case was that the petitioners have insulted him by abusing in the name of his caste, the judge noted.

The judge pointed out that the trial court has not recorded any finding, much less, prima facie finding that the testimony of the de facto complainant satisfies the basic ingredients of the Act and Section 324 IPC. The trial court simply allowed the petition on the sole ground that the petitioners-accused were present at the wtime of the alleged incident.