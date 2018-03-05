HYDERABAD: A major tragedy was averted when the ground staff at RGIA noticed fuel leaking out of a flight taking off from here, following which the flight was made to land immediately. Earlier, the same flight had made an emergency landing at the airport as it had ran out of fuel.

A Jeddah-bound Citilink airlines flight heading to Jakarta in Indonesia has made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday night, after the flight ran out of fuel. Later, after the fuel was filled, the ground staff noticed a leakage from a vent and fuel spilling on the runway and alerted the pilot from takeoff. However, the flight resumed after the firefighters cleaned the runway to prevent damage.

Few videos and pictures of the firefighters cleaning the runway at RGIA went viral on Sunday. The videos contained the firefighters pumping water on the runway to clean the fuel that leaked after refilling the flight. With the help of Air Traffic Control, the flight made an emergency landing at RGIA on Saturday. “After filling the fuel and when the flight was just about to take off, the ground staff noticed fuel leakage and sounded alert to stop the flight. Firefighters were pressed into action to wash away the fuel to prevent it from catching fire,” said the sources.