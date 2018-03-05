HYDERABAD: Problems relating to sewerage overflows and also future maintenance of sewerage lines in 66 wards falling of city outskirts in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is going to be addressed shortly as the civic body has decided to procure as many as 66 Mini Suction cum Jetting Machines (MSJM) on hire basis for next five years (2018-19 to 2022-2023).

Based on the orders issued by the state government recently, GHMC has invited tenders for hiring of MSJM at the earliest. The GHMC has earmarked Rs 110.13 crore for next five years for maintenance of underground drainage system in the 66 wards. The annual expenditure of Rs 19.95 crore (2018-19) with annual increase of five percent every year. Rs 20.93 crore (2019-2020), 21.96 crore (2020-21), Rs 23.06 crore (2021-22) and Rs 24.21 crore for 2022-23. In the core areas of twin cities, sewerage system is maintained by HMWS&SB whereas in the 66 wards, sewerage maintenance in under the control of GHMC .

GHMC officials said that fresh estimates will be prepared every year and for current year rate per running meter is taken as Rs 13 for sewer cleaning using suction cum jetting machines. This include hire charges for providing mini sewer cleaning machine, providing working personnel, driver, labour charges for loading, unloading, transportation of silt from manholes to designated places.

For wards of Kapra, Dr A S Rao Nagar, Cherlapally, Meerpet H B Colony, Mallapur and Nacharam under Kapra circle, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for five years. Chilkanagar, Uppal, Habsiguda and Ramanthapur under Uppal jurisdiction, Rs 6,67 crore is sanctioned. Nagole, Hayathnagar, BN Reddy nagar and Mansoorabad under Hayathnagar circle, Rs 6.67 crore is earmarked.

Vanasthalipuram, Hasthinapuram, Champapet and Lingojiguda under L B Nagar circle, Rs 6.67 crore has been sanctioned. Saroornagar, R K Puram, Kothapeta, Chaitanyapuri, Gaddianaram under Saroornagar circle, Rs 8.33 crore has earmarked. Suleman Nagar, Shastripuram, Rajendranagar, Attapur and Mailardevpally in Rjendra Nagar circle, Rs 8.33 crore has been allocated.

Kondapur, Gachibowli, Serilingampally, Bharatnagar in Serilingampally circle, Rs 6.77 crore has been provided. Madhapur, Chandanagar, Hafeezpet and Miyapur under Chandanagar circle, Rs 6.67 crore has been allocated. For KPHB Colony, Balaji Nagar, Allapur, Moosapet and Fathenagar under Moosapet circle, Rs 8.33 crore has been provided. Old Bowenpally, Kukatpally, Balanagar, Vivekananda nagar, Hyderanagar and Allwyn colony Rs 9.99 crore has been sanctioned.

Gajularamam, Jagatharigutta, Chintal, Suraram under Gajularama circle, Rs 6.67 crore has been earmarked. Rangareddy Nagar, Quthbullapur, Subash nagar and Jeedimetla under Quthbullapur circle, Rs 6.67 crore has been allocated. Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Vinayaknagar, Moula Ali, East Anandbagh and Goutamnagar Rs 10 crore has been allocated.