HYDERABAD: Family members of a baby, who allegedly died after being manhandled by superintendent of ESI Hospital on Saturday, demanded compensation.

Meanwhile, ESI Doctors Association members staged a protest on Sunday demanding action be taken against the family.A complaint was lodged and cases under IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duties) were registered at Nacharam Police Station. According to the association members, a woman who had labour pains was admitted at the hospital on Thursday night. “She gave birth to a baby in the wee hours of Friday.

As the newborn had respiratory problems, and low birth weight, the baby was taken to Niloufer Hospital. However, the newborn died on Saturday,” said Dr Chema Srinivas, president of ESI Doctors Association, demanding action against the family. Meanwhile, the superintendent Dr T Srinivas said that the baby was born underweight.