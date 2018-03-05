HYDERABAD: If re-skilling was one of the key themes deliberated at the recently concluded World Congress on IT (WCIT), techies in the city are now gearing up to meet the industry demands through Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a technology that enables automation of routine processes.

Targeted towards the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) related tech firms and the banking sector, the companies are set to automate several operations, making it a safe bet for techies to re-skill their skill set.

“Our target consumers are techies who are on the bench-- professionals who have been asked to update their skill sets. The course can be completed in 10-30 days depending on the need,” said Raghavendra Reddy, a laid-off techie who started an online training institute along with his three other friends.

According to a recently published report by Infosys Ltd. on ‘Outsourcing in the age of intelligent automation’, 58 per cent of the companies chose to outsource its projects only when their partners have strong capabilities in business process domain and technology which includes RPA and Artificial Intelligence (AI). About 46% of the companies also said that their outsourcing priorities have changed to accommodate new digital skills. Consider a scenario when a customer supports an executive handling multiple calls every day relating to mundane tasks and repeated queries.

This is when RPA can be put to use. The result would enable chat-bots, created through RPA, to take the responses which can have cognitive capabilities. “Companies expect its software testers to have skills in RPA in order to reduce wastage of time and energy,” observed M Bramha, Technical Director, Open Source Technologies. The technology has been there for a while now but it only boomed after AI boomed last year, he added. At present, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, UI Path are few of the popular vendors who provide RPA solutions in India.

What is RPA?

It is a computer software that is configured to automatically capture and interpret existing applicaltions for processing a transaction, manipulating data, triggering, responses and communicating with other digital systems.