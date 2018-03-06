HYDERABAD: Gitam Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) invites applications for admission into its trimester based two-year full time MBA course with dual specialization, MBA (FinTech) at PG level and BBA with CIMA, BBA (Business Analytics/Finance/HR/Marketing), B.Com (Hons.) with ACCA at UG level.



Admission is through HBSAT-2018, group discussion and personal interview. Candidates with valid CAT/MAT/GMAT/XAT/ ATMA/NMAT scores are exempted from HBSAT-2018.Applications can be downloaded or submitted online at HBS website www.ghbs.in or www.gitam.edu. For more details, contact: 83339 22781 or write to hyd.bschool@gitam.edu .