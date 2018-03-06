HYDERABAD: Martial arts is turning to be a favoured sport for several girls in the city as the city is breeding a new culture of sports in the form of Karate. Karatekas, or the ancient Japanese self-defence sport, has an increasing number of girls taking an interest not just as reflexes for self-defence but also to compete at state and national tournaments.

With the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) starting its summer coaching camps across the city recently, the number of girls enrolling to the various centres is estimated to be around 4,000 girls. And a healthy number of girls, thereafter, pursuing to master the popular form of martial arts.

“I practice the sport with my elder brother who is an expert and it is encouraging to see my younger sister also to join this self-defence sport,” said Khakashan Mirza, a 13-year-old athlete who has been practising and competing for two years now.

Interestingly, at a recently concluded Karate competition, Battle of Martial Arts, 18 girls fought out against each other to emerge as ambassadors to represent the state at the National tournament to be held in March in Jammu and Kashmir. Many of them even fought even in a burqa. There were about 25 boys who competed in the same tournament.

A spurt in admissions from 2017

Women-centric characters portrayed in films like Sultan and Dangal had a positive impact on girls taking up contact based sports (Martial Arts and Wrestling). “The movies had a positive outlook and it inspired us to take the sport with utmost vigour and valour,” said Sharmeen Fathima, a black-belt in Karate who is currently pursuing class 10 boards. The multiple awareness campaigns conducted by the SHE teams across various schools has contributed in its own way, observed another athlete.

Still apprehensive about it

However, it’s not all cakewalk for the girls to surpass the gender inequality that exists in the society. “My friends were confused when I first told them that I was also practising Karate like the boys in the group,” Zara Ahmed Siddiqui, a National Muay Thai athlete, observed.

But, like every other sport, there needs a pioneer who can lead from the front, and that is currently taking shape now, she added. Who’s gonna marry you if you get beaten up was a common comment that I got to hear,” she said.

“The stereotype that men should come and save a woman in times of trouble is outdated. Girls can also fight and there are no sports which are only tailored for men,” said Md Salahuddin Jaweed, a Grand Master and Founder and Director of Star Karate Club International.

Lack of support hurting the sport

Unlike popular sports like cricket or badminton in the city, constant encouragement to the sport needs to be provided to produce world-class athletes, say the experts.

“The state does not have a dedicated Dojo or a facility that provides facilities needed for the athletes. Expenses are seldom given to travel for national competitions which affect athletes who come from deprived backgrounds,” said Md Taqiuddin Subhan, Head Coach, Muay Thai, Telangana State.

