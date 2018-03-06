HYDERABAD: The decision of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) to bar a student of a part-time course from entering the campus on the grounds that he is not a student of the central varsity has left the students stumped. Reacting to the highhandedness of the administration that has restricted his entry into the campus without giving any reason thereof, Ashfaque Ali PE, who hails from Kerala, has alleged witching hunting by the administration for being politically active on the campus.

On Monday afternoon, the student of Certificate of Proficiency in Persian was stopped at the gate by the security wielding a paper from the proctor Prakash Kona, stating that the student should not be allowed to enter the campus. The note also had a photo of Ashfaque, taken from his Facebook account.“When I was told that I could not enter the campus, I asked the security official to patch a call with the proctor to understand the reason behind the absurd restriction. He refused to speak to and told the guard that I was not a student of the EFLU,” said Ashfaque who is just a couple of months away from completing his course. He also pursued his undergraduate course in EFLU.

In fact, it was during this time that he participated in protests against student union elections (2015), the death of Rohith Vemula (2016) and more recently the disappearance of the JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. “I am also apprehensive if they will return my BA certificates,” he said. Meanwhile, Prakash Kona, proctor, EFLU maintained that part-students are not technically students of the varsity and therefore can access the campus only for two hours during which they have classes. “To access library or any other facility they need to have special permission,” he told Express.