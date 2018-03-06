HYDERABAD: The 15 artists, who joined hands together for a collective one-day art camp titled ‘Synergy 15’ at Alliance Francaise Hyderabad produced interesting art works on canvases that are on display till March 8 at the French centre. Curated by artist Manohar Chilluveru, the art event is actually a 24-city travel-art project. He explains, “For this particular project that is to bring travel and art together I have been visiting different cities.

We organise five activities in the city where the art camp is held and then the subsequent exhibition takes place.” But when we ask him as to why he has named the art project with a number, he smiles and shares, “It’s about the 24 frames of cinema which later corresponds to the 24-hour format of a single day and how these days we are always digitally awake.”

He started his travel-art project with Pune city choosing the same as incubation point and later took it to Rome: the Mecca of Art. “We will be later taking it to Paris and other cities. Because I explore people through cities and their streets. We need to connect more with people as I believe that everybody is and can be an artist,” he shares.

On the walls are the results of the art camp participated by artists: Kishan Durishti, Gurram Mallesh, Krishna Reddy M, Lavanya Dutt, Narendra Chary Valaboju, Sama Kantha Reddy, Samar Singh Thakur, Gyaneshwar, Ch Vineela Pamula, Kammari Prashanth chary, Naresh Bollu, Sai Shashank Dharna, Baikani Ramesh, Pole Pogu Jangaiah and Harith Kumar Puram. Artist Gyaneshwar, who hails from Warangal and specialises in figurative art was busy giving final touches his painting: a woman’s head laden with pink roses.

In other corners were interesting artworks depicting the balance of craft and colours which included painting of a curled up newborn on a sapphire floor perhaps his first interaction with the world. In the artwork of Sama Kantha Reddy the colours of earth are culminated into a human head that from a distance appears like a sculpture of bronze caught in the sunlight. Other artworks, too, were bathed in spectra of hues ranging from pinks, reds moving to different forms.

— Saima Afreen

