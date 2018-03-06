HYDERABAD: IN a shocking retaliation, Maoists allegedly killed a man who they believed was a police informer and set fire to four vehicles in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. The ‘revenge’ attack comes days after 10 members of Maoist Party were killed in an alleged encounter conducted by Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal unit Greyhounds in Chhattisgarh. Monday’s attack was carried out in an area called Kudthi in Sukhma. However, no information was available on the man who was killed.

The vehicles that were torched include a Telangana RTC bus, a private bus and two trucks. None travelling in the vehicles that were torched were injured as the Maoists reportedly asked all the passengers to exit before setting the vehicles on fire. According to information, Maoists waylaid the TSRTC Express bus , about 10 km away from Donapal, while it was on its way from Jagdalpur in Bastar to Hyderabad.

The incident happened at around 9.30 pm. They allegedly stopped another private bus and two lorries passing through the route and set them afire as well. With no other options left, the bus passengers and staff reached CRPF camp in Sukma. Sukma district Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena confirmed the attacks by ‘suspected Maoists’. While leaving the place after torching the bus, Maoists reportedly raised slogans against Telangana police for killing their comrades in fake encounter.