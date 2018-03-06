HYDERABAD: An auto driver, who killed his wife suspecting her fidelity, was nabbed by Vanasthalipuram police on Monday. Bhukya Sandeep Kumar (30), a native of Hathiya hamlet in Khammam was living in LB Nagar along with his wife B Rani and four-year-old son. They recently moved to Saheb Nagar in LB Nagar and his elder was living with her maternal grandparents.

Sandeep, who was addicted to alcohol, was harassing his wife to sell her gold earrings so that he can purchase alcohol. The couple used to fight regularly as Sandeep suspected Rani’s fidelity.

On February 28, Sandeep had hit his wife with a pestle on the head. Rani, who received grievous injuries on her head, died on the spot. Learning about his wife’s death, a panicked Sandeep took his son and went absconding.

Vanasthalipuram police on Sunday nabbed Sandeep at his native place. They brought him to the city and remanded him to judicial custody on Monday.