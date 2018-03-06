HYDERABAD: Meant for rapid response to fire calls, the 350 cc two-wheelers are fast becoming a challenge for the fire-fighters of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department (TSDRFSD). Deployed as an alternative to manoeuvre through the narrow lanes and reach a site of fire accident, otherwise difficult for fire tenders, the ‘mist bullet’ is turning to be a heavy vehicle to ‘balance’. The fire-fighters raise concerns of frequent crashes and accidents due to the dynamics of the two-vehicle. Though there are no quantifiable data on accidents caused to firemen while using the mist bullet, it is learnt that several firemen, particularly in the rural districts, are facing problems due to frequent crashes.

B Palaiah, a fireman from Halia in Nalgonda district, recently met with an accident while on a fire call. This fractured his left leg.

A firemen riding a mist bullet in Hyderabad on Monday

| vinay madapu

“I was riding pillion at 30-40 kmph on a busy day and the rider suddenly applied brake and the weight of the whole bike came on my leg,” said Palaiah. The 131 fleet of vehicles weighing 183 kg each, the Royal Enfield-make ‘Bullet Electric Start’ also has modifications in the form of two mist cans, CO2 cans, a first-aid and other fire-safety relating equipment attached to the bike.

A closer look of the vehicle reveals that the bike’s rear and front tyres are of equal dimensions, and the width or the wheelbase of the tyre is only 3.25 inches. This is unlike the recently launched two-wheeler mobile ambulances, which has 5.1 inch width on rear tyre giving it more stability to balance.

However, when contacted, the officials said that the accidents were minimal and it was not a cause for concern as the bikes have been put to effective usage by the department. “There was an incident that was reported to us from Jangaon, otherwise, the issue cannot be generalised,” said an official. “The incidents are on a steady rise and it is the firemen of the districts that are most affected as there are no roads and the terrain is rough, unlike, the cities,” observed P Govind, President of TSDRFSD Employee welfare association.

Man abuses fireman, case registered

Hyderabad:A fire personnel of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department (TSDRFSD) lodged a complaint with the Malakpet police station after a person allegedly used offensive language while providing directions to the place of a fire accident. It all started when Pulkeet Agarwal, a undergraduate student and a resident of Saleem Nagar in Malakpet gave a call of fire in an open land near his home to the Malakpet fire station at about 10:45 a.m. Soon after receiving the call, five personnel from the station took-off to the place.

As the fire personnel were navigating to the place of fire, Agarwal started to repeatedly call and matters took an ugly turn when the accused BM Vishumurthy, the complainant of being drunk. In a telephone recording that has been doing the rounds, the accused was clearly heard to be scolding the senior fire personnel. The caller also threatened that he was from media. After repeated calls, even Vishnumurthy lost his temper and abused Agarwal. According to the complaint filed, the caller was not giving proper address and used derogatory language that questioned his personal life and commitment to the duty. “A case has been registered against the accused,” police said