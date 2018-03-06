HYDERABAD: Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan launched a mobile blood donation van, costing Rs 25 lakh, at Ameerpet at Rotary Challa Blood Bank at Dharamkaran Road recently. The mobile van is equipped with everything necessary for blood donation procedures like collection equipment, donor beds and short term storage solutions. It is expected to significantly increase the outreach of blood collection efforts.

The club also upgraded blood bank facilities at its existing blood bank at Rotary Challa Blood Bank to support the cause of treatment for Thalassaemia Children. On this they invested Rs 40 lakh. This facility enables it to supply free blood to the children suffering from this, according to a press release.

According to President Som Dutt Sharma of Rotary Club of Hyd Deccan, the total cost of the project is ` 65 lakh, of which Rotary Deccan raised `13lakh, Rotary Club of Naperville of USA contributed `22 lakh the balance was raised by Rotary International Foundation which gave them a matching grant. The upgradation includes the addition of critical equipment for collecting, storing and processing blood, as well as refurbishing it.

“Our target is to reach 300 units of blood collection every month. 30 per cent of blood collected will be provided free of cost to MNJ Cancer Children Hospital. Thalasaemia children will also get blood free of cost,” informed Praveen, one of the members. Several Rotarians Sharad Choudhury, Sunil Kumar Jain, Suresh, Praveen, Dr Challa Chaitanya attended the function.