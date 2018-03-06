HYDERABAD: In a shocking case, an electrician allegedly chopped off his son’s right hand on Monday. The father claimed he was enraged with the teenager’s addiction to smart phone. The incident happened at Pahadishareef in the city outskirts. Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi (45) is an electrician by profession and lives with his wife and four children. One of his sons, Khaled Qureshi (19), works as a cable operator.

Khaled recently bought a phone and was using it for long hours to watch movies. On several occasions, Qayyum noticed his son using the phone till late in the night and had warned him to sleep early. Two days ago, Qayyum and Khaled had a fight over the issue and Khaled had bitten his father’s hand in anger and left home to only come in the night. Even that night, the teenager was found watching movies on his phone. During wee hours on Monday, when everybody was sleeping, Qayyum woke up and chopped his son’s right-hand wrist with a butcher knife.

The housemates who woke up on hearing the loud screams of Khaled rushed him to Good Life’s Hospital for treatment. Pahadishareef inspector P Laxmikanth Reddy said, “Qayyum was not happy with his son’s addiction to mobile phone. He was also angry that Khaled had bitten him. During wee hours, he chopped his son’s wrist. The doctors said the hand is about 90 per cent detached and chances are few that the hand becomes normal.