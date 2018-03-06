HYDERABAD: Though the administration of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has agreed to rollback the suspension of Government Of India Post Matriculate Scholarship (GoI-PMS) for all SC ST and OBC (Non-Creamy) students enrolled in or before 2017, students in Hyderabad, Guwahati and Tuljapur are planning to continue with the strike. The strike that started on 21 February, entered day 13 on Monday.

Though the decision was taken during the meeting of administration with representatives from all four campuses, since both parties continue to be at loggerheads over issues specific to the off campuses, Student Action Committee from TISS Hyderabad has stated that it will continue with the strike and so will the Guwahati and Tuljapur students.

Additionally, the Student Action Committee is also unhappy that the students who will be enrolled for the ensuing academic year have not be exempted from the fee. Though the strike was called at the behest of the Student Union at TISS-Mumbai and later taken up by students in the off-campuses, the demands made by the latter have reportedly not been met.