HYDERABAD: A 77-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and badly injured by a 22-year daily wager at her house in Mailardevpally on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to police, the septuagenarian was sitting at her home alone on Monday evening when the accused entered the house forcibly. The accused then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and attacked her with an axe leading to severe head injuries.

The victim’s grandson, who returned home after work late in the night, noticed the woman lying in a pool of blood. The grandson, along with locals, rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment where her condition is said to be critical.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused as one Vamshi from the neighbouring locality. A hunt is on to nab the accused and the police have registered a case of rape and attempt to murder.