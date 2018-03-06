HYDERABAD: Video sharing site YouTube’s Fanfest series across the country kicked off with Hyderabad on Sunday. Satya Raghavan, Head of Entertainment, YouTube India, said, “With more people coming online and consuming content, the hunger for YouTube content has gone up across all genres.” 225 million people access YouTube on a monthly basis here in India. This has led to a growth spurt of 400 percent in watchtime. With a reach of 1.5 billion globally, YouTube has 1 billion hours of content consumed on a daily basis. With the first Fanfest being held in 2014, it has seen major growth over the years. The year 2015 saw more content of regional languages from south India. With a growth rate of more than 100 percent, 2017 was the year that Hindi content made a comeback.

Talking about how YouTube’s unique algorithm brings more personalised content to each individual user, Raghavan reported that this algorithm was successful and widely considered as user friendly. Of the many talented content providers across the platform, a few were selected for the Hyderabad YouTube Fanfest. The Fanfest saw the creators VIVA, Melvin Louis, Mahatalli, Kiraak Hyderabadiz, Warangal diaries, Telugu One, My Village Show, Amrita Nayak, Wirally, Chai Bisket, Vijaya Tupurani, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Girl Formula and Kantri Guyz come with their enthralling performances and woo the crowd. The creators were selected on popular audience demand.

On YouTube being more than just a platform to showcase their talents, Raghavan remarked how YouTube is the heart of all their (the creators) businesses. Melvin chipped in saying, “Youtube is how I get to showcase my creativity, not just for money.”. On being asked of the scopes of such events being expanded to rural areas, Raghavan duly noted the growth of content creators from rural areas especially in the genres of cooking and comedy. He said there were active plans in such interests.

Melvin Louis, a popular dancer with a whopping 556,000 subscribers remarked on how creators can use their popularity to integrate positivity. “All of my social media posts have a heart. That’s visual positivity” he said while explaining the importance of content. Melvin, who is also a basketball player, credited his flexibility on the dance floor to his exercises on the basketball court which helped him a lot. Shiny, a college student attending the Fanfest, said she was looking forward to all the performances of the evening. “This is a really amazing event for fan Interaction and I’m happy that YouTube has brought this event to Hyderabad,” she said.