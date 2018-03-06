HYDERABAD: Sometimes it’s not just exam tips and tricks that help you to excel in exam. A motivational speech can do magic too. With barely few days left for board exams to begin, management of Velociity, an IIT-JEE/AIIMS-NEET training institute in the city, conducted a seminar for Class X students to beat stress for upcoming board exams for students of Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad. Students from more than 10 schools were part of the session which took place at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan on Monday. Motivational speaker Gampa Nageshwara Rao enlightened students saying that memory isn’t a problem, but fear of exam is.

He spoke about how this problem holds you back negatively despite being positive. The event focussed on helping students have a stress-free mind and enjoyable education which leads to better performance, learning the subject which you like is the main philosophy of success, Founder director Radha Krishna said. Durga prasad, Math lecturer at the institute demonstrated about the programmes and how well it helped the students to succeed in their field.

“Your board exam percentage doesn’t decide your ambition, but the right guidance does,” he added. General Secretary of Telangana Private School Association Sri said more such programmes will help students tackle exam fear better and enjoy academics.