HYDERABAD: In the month of the Women’s March the Goethe Zentrum Hyderabad, pays tribute to the feminine spirit. The solo exhibition by Namrata Rupani ‘Stories in Stone’ opens to the public on today. A pediatric dental surgeon by profession and photographer by passion, Rupani’s exhibition initiates the centre’s celebrations, acknowledging the zest and zeal of the female movers and shakers who represent the innumerable unsung women of contemporary times.

‘Stories in Stone’ is a neat documentation of heritage structures. Rupani attempts to illustrate the romance of the commissioners and the creativity instilled by the architect-builders. But, above all, she captures the dilapidated facades that still exude a certain charm. The concept note of the photographer reads as follows: “The grandeur of stone still remains, standing proud and resplendent, unwavering through its hundreds of years since its creation.”

While most of her shots are locked in the play of the perspective what refreshes the eye is the conscious exposure of reflections in the waters around the subject matter. The gentle ripples in the water, the subtle but wild growth of grass at the edges of the frame, the hazy dissolve of the structure under the dome and finally the merging of the water and land reveal the unknown dimensions of what art photography should actually aspire for.

“This exhibition”, in Rupani’s own words, “will act as an ode to the sheer weight and values engraved into these stones, and the stories that still burn brightly through them.”

This exhibition is on till March 14