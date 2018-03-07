A 77-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted and attacked by a daily wager at her house in Mailardevpally here. The incident took place on Monday and the accused has been identified as 22-year-old P Vamshi, a daily wage labourer, police said.

The police have launched a hunt to nab the accused based on the clues collected from the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

According to police, the accused Vamshir, was going home from work in a nearby locality at 1 p.m. when he noticed the elderly woman alone in her house. He then entered her house and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Before leaving Vamshi also hit her with a stick on her head causing bleeding injuries. When the woman’s grandson returned home later, saw her lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

With the help of the neighbours, he shifted her to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be critical. Mailardevpally inspector P Jagadeeshwar said the accused has been identified as Vamshi and they are yet to nab him.