HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old person with disability, living in a government hostel, ended his life on Tuesday as he was reportedly depressed with the State government not releasing job notification. Tension prevailed at the hostel after his death as hundreds of students and activists staged a protest alleging failure on the part of government in filling vacancies.

B Mahender, a native of Marrigudem in Nalgonda District, hails from an agrarian family. He had completed his graduation and ITI course and was living in the government-run hostel for disabled persons at Vanasthalipuram. Mahender worked for several private entities in the past and his last job was at a TSRTC counter in LB Nagar. However, he had been unemployed for the past five months.

Hostel inmates say that the man had been living there for over a decade. On Tuesday, when he was alone in the room, Mahender hanged himself from the ceiling. His friends noticed his body when they returned in the evening and alerted the police. Vanasthalipuram sub-inspector D Vijay said no suicide note was found on the crime scene. However, friends of the deceased alleged that he was depressed after being rendered jobless and was hoping to secure a government job.

“Mahender ended his life as he was not able to secure a job. We demand the government to provide an ex-gratia of `25 lakh to his family to support them,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (Disabled Wing) Chairman Veeraiah. Former LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy blamed the TRS government for its failure in filling up vacancies in government departments .