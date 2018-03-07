HYDERABAD: A gang of 12 unidentified persons allegedly robbed 5 kg gold at knife-point from an ornament making unit in Charminar area on Tuesday. Around 21 workers who were present at the unit were tied up by the suspects who made away with the loot. Interestingly, the criminals also stole the DVR tape in which the CCTV camera footage was recorded.

Hours later, police took five suspects into custody and recovered some gold. Now, 12 special teams have been formed to nab the other absconding accused.

Around 11 am on Tuesday, a group of armed men entered an ornament making unit of a Mumbai jeweller located behind the City Armed Reserve headquarters in Moosabowli area of Charminar. The unit is managed by Nethai Das and his son Sahed Das.

According to police, the men barged into the room and threatened the employees at knife-point. They then tied and gagged all the employees using ropes and plasters. As they were trying to open a chest, manager Dipankar entered the room and he was also immediately nabbed.

The suspects then opened the chest and made away with around 5 kg of gold. Later, the workers alerted the police and lodged a complaint. “There were 21 employees inside the unit when the incident is claimed to have happened. As many as 12 participated in the robbery, and 10 persons entered the unit,” said south zone DCP V Satyanarayana.