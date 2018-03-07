HYDERABAD: A final year engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a building at Meerpet here on Monday night. It is suspected that the student could have gone into depression due to his poor academic performance.

Meerpet police registered a case of suspicious death and are probing. Kandula Vikram (21), a final year student at TKR Engineering college in Meerpet, was a native of Mancherial. He was living in a room at RN Reddy Nagar along with his friends.

Vikram has a backlog of 21 subjects to clear. On Monday night, Vikram went to another friend’s room to attend a birthday party. After the party, Vikram, who was drunk, went to another friend’s room in the wee hours. After about 20 minutes of reaching the place, he sent a text message to his roommate about the suicide and jumped from the third floor of the building.