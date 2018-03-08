HYDERABAD: With a view to empower the women workforce in Railways and to develop their morale and self-confidence, South Central Railway (SCR) has taken an initiative to make Chandragiri railway station in Guntakal Division, a ‘All Women Station’ by deploying women staff on today which is International Women’s Day (March 8) to handle all the day to day activities including train operations, ticketing, security and other relevant duties.

Two more railway stations on SCR i.e., Begumpet railway station in Secunderabad Division, which is one of the busiest suburban stations in the city, and Phirangipuram railway station in Guntur Division are also set to become ‘All Women Station’ for today. At Chandragiri railway station, the women staff comprises four Assistant Station Masters and three Points Women. During the course of inspection of Chandragiri station, Vinod Kumar Yadav, General Manager, South Central Railway appreciated the staff for attending to their duties with full dedication and commitment.

At Begumpet railway station, South Central Railway is deploying eight women commercial clerks, four enquiry cum reservation clerks, six constables and one sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force to handle the day to day operations and to provide smooth and hassle free service to passengers.

At Phirangipuram railway station, a total of 11 women staff including three Assistant Station Masters, six Points Women and two Railway Protection Force Constables are posted.

Vidyanagar, which is an MMTS station on Sitaphalmandi - Falaknuma section is turned into an ‘All Women Station’. For this purpose, lady commercial alerks, enquiry cum reservation clerks, RPF/Home Guards, safaiwalis have been deployed at the station to issue (round-the-clock) general tickets, reservation tickets from PRS counter in two shifts, ticket-checking activities by Tejaswini squad, security and maintenance-cleanliness of the station.

Arun Kumar Jain the DRM said that this is another initiative towards the empowerment of women after installation of napkin-vending machine at Kacheguda, waiting halls for women, separate cabins for feeding babies, formation of separate women ticket checking squad to inspect ladies coaches etc.