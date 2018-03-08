The roof of the auditorium (left) and classroom at Lakshmi Ramalingam Mudaliar Government School and Intermediate College in Bolarum are in dilapidated state | R Satish babu

HYDERABAD: Students of Lakshmi Ramalingam Mudaliar Government School and Intermediate college in Bolarum have open classrooms, not because it’s a novel teaching method but because the school building is in a pathetic state. Out of the 20 rooms in the school, 14 are in a dilapidated state; so is the school auditorium, toilets and labs. All that students have in the building, that’s on the verge of crumbling, are six rooms.

One of the oldest colleges in Bolarum, the building was constructed in the year 1929. Residents recall that, back in the days, the building was a huge and majestic complex with a huge auditorium. In 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi visited Hyderabad as part of Quit India Movement, the British authorities arrested him and confined him to LRMG auditorium for one day. Later, the auditorium itself was renamed as Gandhi auditorium.

Now, it lies in a dire state in desperate need of attention. Students say the situation inside the 89-year-old building is frightening during rainy season. About 550 students -- from classes 1 to 12 -- are accommodated inside the building when it rains, add students. When Express visited the campus, students were attending classes sitting under the open sky and on corridors of the school.

“We have no toilets in the school and use only the open ground around the campus to relieve during school hours,” says class-V student A Sunitha. Parent feel the authorities are ignoring the development of the historical school that has produced several eminent persons.

“We have given representations to the education department to demolish the old building and construct a new building,” a parent said on condition of anonymity. “Official visited the premises and even conducted a survey, but we have not heard from them after that.” Parents say that the state government, which is constructing model schools in districts, should also develop the LRMG into a model school.

Medical District Education Officer B Venkata Narasamma said they will shift the students to an alternative building.