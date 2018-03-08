HYDERABAD: Three persons including a woman, who duped people on the pretext of performing black magic while collecting `5 crore, were arrested by the Mirchowk police on Wednesday. The arrested persons are -- Mehtab Hussain (40), Sakina Fathima (36) and Mohammed Yousuf (44).

According to police, one Rustum Patel lodged a complaint with the police stating that Mehtab Hussain and others have duped him on February 24.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Zone, V Satyanarayana said that the accused came in contact with complainant through one Azam, native of Bidar district and developed friendship with him.

“In order to cheat complainant, the accused provoked complainant that his ancestors who are emperors concealed wealth and asked him to pay money to relinquish the power, which is holding the wealth.

“The accused excavated some earth at Bidar and when nothing was found and the accused informed complainant that he has given less amount and has to pay more money to perform the activities so that they can gain control over the evil powers, which are concealing the wealth,’’ the DCP said. When the complainant asked him to repay the amounts the accused threatened him by showing imitation arms (air pistol) and also threatened him with the help of Junglee Yousuf, who is rowdy sheeter of Habeeb Nagar Police Station.

The accused have collected an amount approximately `5 crore from Rustum Patel and others in order to fulfil their demands. Some accused family members visited to Hong Kong while others invested the money in purchasing land.